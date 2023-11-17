Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 791,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 110,889 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUJ opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

