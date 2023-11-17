Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $4,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,991,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $28.41 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

