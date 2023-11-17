Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $602,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,823,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDC

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.