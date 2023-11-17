Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

