Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $423,000 in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.0 %

ATLCL stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.