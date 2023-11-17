Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,550 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Denbury Price Performance

DEN opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $100.65.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

