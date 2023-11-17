Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.8 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

