Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.8 %
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.45.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.