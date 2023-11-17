Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.36 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

