Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.