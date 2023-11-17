Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

