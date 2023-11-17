Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,110 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $54.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

