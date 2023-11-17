Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 40,621 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,621 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth $116,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

