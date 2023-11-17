Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 4,375 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Richard Santoroski acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $778,748.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Santoroski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,025 shares of company stock worth $311,684. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.