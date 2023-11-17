Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,550 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 348.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

