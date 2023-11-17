Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 73,364 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,364 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

