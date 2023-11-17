Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $483,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.02.

ON Stock Down 2.3 %

ONON stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

