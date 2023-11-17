Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.98. 512,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,938,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

