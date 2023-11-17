Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Skillz from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Skillz stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $87,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,158.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,583.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,474 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

