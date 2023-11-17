Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock worth $6,118,301. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

