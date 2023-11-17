SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -255.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

