Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.31. Snap One shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,484 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Snap One Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Snap One by 411.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

