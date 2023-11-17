Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

