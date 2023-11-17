Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

