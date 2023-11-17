Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 74.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Report on SWX

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.