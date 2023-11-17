Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,072 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

