Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,197 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $291.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

