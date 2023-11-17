Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

