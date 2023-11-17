Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $660.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.