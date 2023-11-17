Spire Wealth Management Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $64,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 493.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WCN opened at $134.97 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

