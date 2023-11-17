Spire Wealth Management Has $645,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

