Spire Wealth Management Has $660,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Realty Income by 72.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 441,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 184,923 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 38.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.09 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on O. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

