Spire Wealth Management Has $682,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

