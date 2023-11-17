Spire Wealth Management Has $694,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.46 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

