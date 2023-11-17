Spire Wealth Management Has $775,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 306.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,290.59 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,295.51 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,911.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,017.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

