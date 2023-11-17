Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

