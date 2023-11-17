Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

