Spire Wealth Management Purchases 212 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

