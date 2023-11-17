Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

