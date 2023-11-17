Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

