Spire Wealth Management Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.