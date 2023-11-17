Spire Wealth Management Sells 582 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 442,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

