Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

