Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$102.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

TSE STN opened at C$96.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$99.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.