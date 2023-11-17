Status (SNT) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $165.72 million and $9.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.08 or 1.00062333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,536,449 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,536,448.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04359186 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $11,255,808.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

