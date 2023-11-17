Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

