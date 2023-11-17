Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

TSE STLC opened at C$44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$60.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

