Stifel Canada Lowers Americas Silver (TSE:USA) to Sell

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm has a market cap of C$64.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

