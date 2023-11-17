Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$115.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Announces Dividend

TSE STN opened at C$96.91 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$63.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.