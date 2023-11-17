Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $226,856.40 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.