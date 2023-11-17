Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $226,856.40 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.70.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
