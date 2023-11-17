StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

